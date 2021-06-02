Welcome to Save of the Day presented by MIPS where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Fox Raceway 1 National, Aaron Plessinger had a close call while running in second place of 450 Moto 2 behind Ken Roczen. Plessinger collected himself and continued on to finish second in the moto and eventually on the podium overall.

