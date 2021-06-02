Results Archive
GNCC
John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Australian MX
Gillman
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 5
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 5
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 13
Save of the Day: Fox Raceway 1

June 2, 2021 1:10pm

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by MIPS where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Fox Raceway 1 National, Aaron Plessinger had a close call while running in second place of 450 Moto 2 behind Ken Roczen. Plessinger collected himself and continued on to finish second in the moto and eventually on the podium overall.

ABOUT MIPS

Backed by more than 20 years of research and development, MIPS and its innovative Brain Protection System (BPS) provide helmet-based safety and protection of the brain for riders of all skill levels. As a global leader in this field, the MIPS BPS is available for a wide range of applications - from motocross and cycling to skiing and even construction. MIPS protects many of the elite motocross racers around the world and is found in many of the top motorcycle helmets on the market today. Look for the yellow dot for an added level of protection. Head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

