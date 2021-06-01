Kawasaki Announces 2022 Motorcycle Models

KAWASAKI KX™450

As the flagship model in the Kawasaki KX lineup, the 2022 Kawasaki KX450 is built with race-winning components to help get Kawasaki riders to the top step of the podium. Tuned to best suit race-experienced riders, the 449cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine boasts an abundance of power along with a slim aluminum perimeter frame, Showa A-KIT technology suspension, coned disc-spring hydraulic clutch, and electric start to deliver the ultimate championship-winning package.

The 449cc lightweight engine package utilizes input derived directly from the Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team, producing peak power and a torque curve that makes it easy to get on the gas early. The potent KX450 engine features an electric start activated by the push of a button and powered by a compact Li-ion battery. A lightweight finger-follower valve actuation design comes by way of Kawasaki’s top-level road racing technology and World Superbike engineers, enabling larger-diameter valves and more aggressive cam profiles. A close-ratio five-speed transmission is paired with a high-capacity coned disc-spring hydraulic clutch that helps facilitate control and provide a consistent feeling even under heavy use.

A slim aluminum perimeter frame provides precise cornering through excellent front-end feel and agility when riding at high speeds. The frame’s lightweight construction is composed of forged, extruded, and cast parts, while the engine is used as a stressed member and adds to the frame's rigidity balance. Engineers carefully selected the dimension of the swingarm pivot, output sprocket and rear axle locations to focus on the center of gravity and balanced handling.

High-performance 49 mm coil spring front forks with A-KIT technology can be found up front, featuring large diameter inner tubes that are the same size as those found on the machines of Kawasaki’s factory racing team. The forks enable the use of large damping pistons for smooth action and firm damping. In the rear, a new Uni-Trak® linkage system is connected to the Showa Compact Design rear shock that boasts A-KIT technology with large diameter compression adjusters.

An oversized 270 mm, petal-shaped front brake rotor from the renowned manufacturer, Braking®, is fitted to perfectly complement the powerful engine of the KX450. The rear is equipped with a 250 mm petal-shaped Braking rotor coinciding with the large front disc.

Kawasaki continues its unmatched commitment towards providing riders with class-leading ERGO-FIT® comfort thanks to its adjustable handlebar mounting system and footpegs to fit a variety of riders and riding styles. The factory-style 1-1/8” Renthal® Fatbar® handlebars feature four-way adjustable mounts with 35 mm of adjustability to suit different sized riders. The footpegs feature dual-position mounting points, with a lower position that reduces the standard setting by an additional 5 mm, reducing the knee angle when taller riders are seated.

Complementing the championship-proven technology, the 2022 KX450 maintains its aggressive styling along with in-mold graphics on the radiator shrouds that result in an ultra-smooth surface and racy look needed to finish at the top of its class. The sleek bodywork has been molded to match the V-mounted radiators and narrow chassis design, helping facilitate rider movement and making it easy to slide back and forth.

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $9,499

Availability: Now