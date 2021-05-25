It feels like it’s been a long while since we’ve seen racing, but it was only a few weeks ago in reality. Today we look back one last time at what happened at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale at Salt Lake City 2. Cooper Webb claimed his second 450SX championship, but he also won the race when he really didn’t need to. Winning the finale the way he did might tell us something about where Webb’s mindset is for this summer of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

In the 250SX class, Colt Nichols and Justin Cooper just needed solid nights to clinch their respective championships. Like Webb, Nichols decided a win was in the cards, but Jett Lawrence had other plans. We take a look at how each race shook down, why Hunter Lawrence wanted to finish on the podium so badly, and how the championship celebrations began. All that and more on this episode of Race Examination.

*Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 400,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service.