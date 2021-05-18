Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2021 Suzuki RM-Z450 Bike Intro

May 18, 2021 11:45am | by: , &

Kris Keefer and Dallas Dunn went to State Fair MX to ride and talk about the 2021 Suzuki RM-Z450. Keefer hits on the features of the model and compares the bike to past models. He also acknowledges the RM-Z450 is extremely reactive—in a positive—to modifications you can change, including engine mounts, suspension, and more. Keefer also explains the Suzuki RM-Z450 is a reliable machine. Kenny Day and Dunn also show off the "RM-Army dap down." Watch Dunn in action on the Suzuki and hear what the duo says about the RM-Z450.

2021 Suzuki RM-Z450

