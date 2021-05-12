2021 Six-Race EnduroCross Series Announced

The 2021 AMA Endurocross Racing Series will be live streamed via FloSports, a leading sports streaming and original content network, on its FloRacing Platform. It will then be released at a later date on network television. Further details will be announced regarding the live stream on FloRacing as we get closer to the series kickoff.

"The AMA is looking forward to another great season of racing and working with Tod Hammock and the entire EnduroCross Team," said Erek Kudla, AMA Off-Road Racing Manager, "With the expansion of the series into the Midwest more fans across the country will have the opportunity to experience the gnarliest off-road racing the sport has to offer."

Rockstar Husqvarna’s Colton Haaker will be back and aiming to earn his fifth AMA EnduroCross championship, which would tie him at the top of the list with Taddy Blazusiak. FactoryOne Sherco rider Cody Webb will be working hard to put a stop to Haaker’s championship streak and take his fourth AMA EnduroCross championship.

Who is next in line to challenge Haaker and Webb? Canadian Trystan Hart earned his first two EnduroCross wins in 2020 as a part of the FMF KTM Factory Racing team. He is focused on earning his first AMA EnduroCross championship in 2021. Cooper Abbott had a breakout season in 2020, earning a moto win and overall podium to help him earn fourth in the championship. The RPM KTM rider wants more this season. Cory Graffunder is an EnduroCross veteran that has earned multiple podium finishes. He finished fifth in 2020 and will be back for more in 2021.

And there are a lot of other exciting riders to watch at EnduroCross. Noah Kepple is talented rider that will be looking to improve in 2021. He just missed out on a top five series finish last season. Max Gerston has been a consistent top finisher over the years and has created his own team utilizing GasGas motorcycles in 2021. Will Riordan, Ryder Leblond, Spencer Wilton and a host of other young riders will be looking to make their marks in 2021 as well.

Main Image Courtesy of Husqvarna Images/Simon Cudby