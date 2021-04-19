With the third and final stop inside of Atlanta Motor Speedway for Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2021 now behind us, there was certainly plenty of action from Saturday’s race and the three races as a whole to dissect. As such, we fired some questions off to long-time pro racer Jason Thomas to see what he had to say about everything.

Cooper Webb blitzed the whoops when it counted. Talk about how gnarly that section was and how gnarly Cooper is for making it happen when everyone else had resorted to jumping.

They were brutal all day. When there are that many whoops (18 I think), momentum from beginning to end is critical. Many times, the whoops are much shorter and even if it’s a weakness for some, riders are able to get in and get out without losing an insurmountable amount of time. This particular set was one of the longest of the season and accordingly, was the most important section of the racetrack.

During the afternoon qualifying sessions, the whoops seemed to have Webb in a precarious position. He was 2.2 seconds off the fastest time, which is almost unheard of, even on the longer Atlanta layout. With the whoops built in a fashion as to disallow jumping as a fast alternative, things were looking uphill for Webb. For most of the main event, that’s what we saw, too. Webb was vulnerable in the whoops and was forced to watch Roczen run away to an 11-second lead. Then, everything changed. Roczen had a relatively easy get-off in this very set of whoops and that 11 second lead was dropped down to just a few. More importantly, Roczen was now back into Webb’s direct line of sight. The dynamic flipped entirely as I believe Webb had relented on the pursuit of Roczen prior to the crash. Now, it was the epitome of wounded prey and adrenaline-fueled predator. Webb turned his intensity up to an 11 and dropped nearly two seconds a lap (1:37), setting his best lap of the main event in the process. Roczen, on the other hand, slid down to 1:40’s, four full seconds off his best lap. It was the worst possible scenario for Roczen, especially facing one of the most formidable closers we have ever seen.

What’s most shocking here is that Webb used the whoops to turn the tide! He went from hesitant and cautious to aggressive and proficient. Roczen, on cue, turned hesitant and resorted to jumping the whoops which he almost never does. It was such a reversal from everything we had seen the entire day and night. A strength became a liability for Roczen and Webb used his biggest concern as a lethal weapon to wield on the field. I don’t know that I have ever seen anything quite like that.

It just goes to further reinforce the theme we have seen from Webb throughout his career. If you let him hang around late into a race, he is almost always going to figure out a way to beat you.