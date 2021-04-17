Anderson Rising

Jason Anderson’s season hasn’t been horrible, but when you’re a former champ, top fives aren’t exactly your goal either. Anderson wants wins, and while he’s yet to get one since winning the title in 2018, he’s been inching closer lately. The second half of this season has been much better for Anderson, and he even landed on the podium last Tuesday. We’ll see if Anderson’s forward march earns him another podium, or perhaps even a win, this Saturday night. –Hansel

Runner-Up Repeat

Things had to be pretty awesome at the Honda truck following Atlanta 2, where the teams two riders, Roczen and Chase Sexton, took the top two 450SX spots. That’s the second time in a row Sexton’s been second too, and while that result is excellent, Sexton would likely prefer to be standing in the middle of the podium, especially after coming oh so close to it at Atlanta 1. Where will the Honda HRC rider find himself when the checkers fly at Atlanta 3? –Hansel

Definition of Grit

It’s amazing what adrenaline will do for the human body. After Cameron McAdoo went over the bars, smashed into the face of the following jump, then got ripped through the air by his motorcycle like a trebuchet launching a human payload, the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider somehow got back on his bike and lined back up after the race had been red flagged. From that point he didn’t just survive, either—he ran second for a long time before eventually finishing third. That’s incredible! Of course, McAdoo is probably feeling a bit stiffer now than he was on Tuesday night. He needs to get some points back from Justin Cooper, who leads by nine, but now that the adrenaline is gone, will his battered body allow him to do what’s necessary? –Hansel