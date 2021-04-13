Duffy (MX1) & Webster (MX2) Claim Wins at Penrite ProMX Round 1

The opening round to the inaugural Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX), taking place at Wonthaggi in Victoria, is now in the books and has been heralded as a unanimous success from the motocross industry, riders and fans alike.

In extremely challenging weather that saw deluges of rain, wind and cold temperatures, the track held up incredibly well under fantastic strategy from the Dandenong DMCC Club, who withstood days of inclement weather to produce a world class race track that evolved throughout the race day presenting riders with an extremely technical and challenging race track.

Thousands of race fans flocked to the Wonthaggi Circuit braving the weather to witness the new era in Australian national motocross and were treated to incredible trackside action along with fantastic sponsor activations and entertainment throughout the trade alley displays and race team pits.

As the venue provided a world class racing and spectating experience once the gates dropped, a huge number of race fans from around the world tuned into the SBS, FOX Sports and ProMX Livestream race day coverage to witness series presenter Riana Crehan along with the commentary team of Lee Hogan and Danny Ham, deliver an amazing day of coverage that had fans at home on the edge of their seats.