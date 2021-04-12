We're finally back to racing in Monster Energy AMA Supercross as the Atlanta 1 round provided quite a few interesting topics. We dissect what happened to Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia in the first corner, Aaron Plessinger's crash from the lead, Chase Sexton's confusion, and much more from the 450SX main event.

We also dive into the myriad of crashes experienced by the championship contenders in 250SX West, while rookie Nate Thrasher shocked nearly everyone to claim an unlikely maiden win. All of that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

*Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

