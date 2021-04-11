The title fight for the 250SX West Region Championship this season has seen three different red plate holders and nothing more than a few points between the leaders at the end of each race. The trend continued at the Atlanta 1 Supercross after championship leader Justin Cooper and second ranked Cameron McAdoo finished second and third, respectively, on Saturday. The two-point swing for Cooper allowed him to stretch his lead out from two points to four points on McAdoo, with Hunter Lawrence nine points further back. Both Cooper and McAdoo had rough days for different reasons, so the podium was a welcomed sight for both when all was said and done.

Both riders spoke with the media via Zoom after the race.

Justin Cooper | 2nd in 250SX

Racer X: Not the best start to the day for you. Didn’t get your typical top of the time sheets there in practice. You had the heat race crash. How are you feeling after that, being able to gain points as you walk away from the day?

Justin Cooper: Really pumped on it, actually. It started off good in practice. It was pretty cool, the track. We got to ride it dry, and I was pretty caught off guard with how actually big it was and how many sections there were. I really didn’t get to adapt to it much and didn’t feel that comfortable out there. I think we got a total of six or seven laps and then we got straight into racing. I just ended up getting some wheel spin off that first double. I should have been a little bit more cautious on the first lap. I ended up going down pretty hard. That one definitely hurt. Kind of just ran off adrenaline through the heat race, and then for the main event I was feeling pretty banged up. It was good to get through that main with good points. I look forward to recovering for Tuesday.

You guys probably got the driest track of the day being first up in the morning. Then, you guys were the first ones on the track after the rain. How different was that track to put together? Did that contribute to the crash you had? How different was that track in the setup you had to go into the night show with only doing a handful of laps on the track?

A hundred percent. It was like the complete opposite. We had the dry, dusty stuff in the beginning and then we had five hours off, and then we went straight into the heat race, which was mud. So pretty sure that had something to do with my crash. I just had to be more careful on the first lap. That was kind of stupid on my part. I really could have hurt myself worse. Definitely was pretty bummed about that but was pumped on my comeback and was able to almost get back to the lead. So that was pretty cool. Gave me a good gate pick for the main. I was able to put in a solid ride. The track was definitely tough tonight. It was good to get through it. Those whoop sections were pretty gnarly, and I really couldn’t figure them out. I saw Nate [Thrasher] was skimming them and he was pretty checked out after the first lap. So, it was good to see him win, and it was a good one-two for the team.