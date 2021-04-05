Ironman Raceway 2021 Schedule Announced

Morgantown, West Virginia—Ironman Raceway is pleased to announce their 2021 schedule featuring four premier events including an AMA Mid-East Loretta Lynn Area Qualifier, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and two Grand National Cross Country events. The raceway will kick off their season in mid-April and conclude the last weekend of October.

The AMA Mid-East Loretta Lynn Area Qualifier will kick off the year at Ironman on the weekend of April 24 and 25. Practice will take place on Friday, April 23 for $30 per group, with racing on Saturday and Sunday for $40 per class, plus the MX Sports fee of $10 to participate in the Loretta Lynn program. Please visit www.mxsports.com/welcome for more information of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch.

On May 1 and 2 the Grand National Cross Country Series comes to Indiana for the Hoosier GNCC, round 5 of the prestigious series. Ironman has a long, storied history in GNCC Racing and this year will offer up two opportunities for the venue to create even more history. This will mark the first time a GNCC event has ever been held this early in the year at Ironman Raceway, which will surely bring a unique feel to the event. Admission for the weekend (Friday – Sunday) is $25 Adults (12+) and $10 Kids (6-11). Come check out the World’s Premier Off-Road Racing Series, with riders from all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Visit www.gnccracing.com for full details.