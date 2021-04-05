Ironman Raceway 2021 Schedule Announced
Morgantown, West Virginia—Ironman Raceway is pleased to announce their 2021 schedule featuring four premier events including an AMA Mid-East Loretta Lynn Area Qualifier, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and two Grand National Cross Country events. The raceway will kick off their season in mid-April and conclude the last weekend of October.
The AMA Mid-East Loretta Lynn Area Qualifier will kick off the year at Ironman on the weekend of April 24 and 25. Practice will take place on Friday, April 23 for $30 per group, with racing on Saturday and Sunday for $40 per class, plus the MX Sports fee of $10 to participate in the Loretta Lynn program. Please visit www.mxsports.com/welcome for more information of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch.
On May 1 and 2 the Grand National Cross Country Series comes to Indiana for the Hoosier GNCC, round 5 of the prestigious series. Ironman has a long, storied history in GNCC Racing and this year will offer up two opportunities for the venue to create even more history. This will mark the first time a GNCC event has ever been held this early in the year at Ironman Raceway, which will surely bring a unique feel to the event. Admission for the weekend (Friday – Sunday) is $25 Adults (12+) and $10 Kids (6-11). Come check out the World’s Premier Off-Road Racing Series, with riders from all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Visit www.gnccracing.com for full details.
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will make a stop in Indiana for the 8th Annual Ironman Pro National on Saturday, August 28. Enjoy the weekend round nine of the 2021 Pro Motocross schedule while seeing the world’s fastest motocross racers take to the track. Several different ticketing options will be available to purchase at a later date. Amateur Racing will take place on Friday and Sunday, August 27 and 29. Visit www.IronmanRaceway.com and www.ProMotocross.com for full details.
Last, but certainly not least, the Grand National Cross Country Series will make its final stop on its 2021 schedule at the Crawfordsville, Indiana racing facility on October 23 and 24. This event is one of the most anticipated events of the season and continues to be the highest attended event on the circuit. The Ironman GNCC will also host an array of activities for all ages from tick-or-treating, a costume contest, live music, ePeeWee Racing and much more. This event is also GNCC’s annual “Race for the Cure” event, so be sure to wear your pink! Visit www.gnccracing.com for full details.
Ironman Raceway looks forward to seeing everyone at their facility this year. No matter what your preferred style of racing is, there is an event for you. Admission and registration processes will follow strict social distancing and hygiene guidelines, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
For more information on Ironman Raceway please call (304) 284-0084 or visit the official website a www.ironmanraceway.com. Also follow Ironman Raceway on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for exclusive content and to catch the latest news.
Main Image: Blake Keith