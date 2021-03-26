GNCC Racing Hits South Carolina for FMF Camp Coker Bullet

Earning the WXC class win at round three was Action Off-Road/Moose Racing/GBC Motorsports’ Katelyn Osburn. This weekend Osburn will be looking to repeat her winning ways in South Carolina. Osburn will have her work cut out for her as she will have to hold off some tough competition from the rest of the women.

Then on Sunday, South Carolina’s own, AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor Jr. will take to the trails as he hunts to earn his second overall win of the season. Baylor was unable to race at round one, which puts him farther back in the points standings, and has given him a new sense of urgency to earn overall wins and improve his overall standings as the series heads in its fourth round of racing.

Currently leading the points standings as he’s been the most consistent racer thus far in the year is FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley. After earning the win at round two, Kelley finished runner-up at the previous round, however, he will be looking to put his KTM motorcycle in the center of the box this weekend with another overall win.

Earning his first podium finish of the year at round three was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Joshua Toth. This Sunday, Toth will be aiming to improve his standings by battling for another overall podium finish.

KLM Milwaukee GASGAS Grant Baylor remains second in the points standings, but he is hoping he can get back on the podium this weekend after finishing fourth at the last two events. Baylor, another South Carolina native, is eager to get another win in front of his home state fans as he earned the season opener win in Union, SC back in February.

Running towards the front of the pack early on was Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell at the last couple of races. This weekend Russell will work to keep his Factory GASGAS machine at the front of the pack as he goes for an overall win.