GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Supercross
Arlington 1
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Supercross
Arlington 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Kyle Peters
Supercross
Arlington 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
March 22, 2021 10:00am

Video courtesy of NBC Motorsports

In the 250SX class, Justin Cooper put together the first perfect night of his career. He’s topped every qualifying session so far this season (including the untimed practices as well), but then he holeshot and won his heat race, and then holeshot, led every lap, and won the main event to earn his third career main event win and reclaim the points lead. After round five of the 250SX West Region, Cooper has a two-point lead over Cameron McAdoo, who finished second on the night. Rookie Seth Hammaker earned his second career podium with a third-place finish.

Supercross

Arlington 3 (West) - 250SX West Main Event

March 20, 2021
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper 19 Laps0:50.179 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Cameron McAdoo +03.5380:50.212 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
3Seth Hammaker +11.0160:50.482 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
4Jalek Swoll +17.3900:50.581 Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
5Hunter Lawrence +22.8910:50.133 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
6Garrett Marchbanks +26.2580:50.646 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
7Chris Blose +32.1540:52.100 Phoenix, AZ United States GasGas MC 250F
8Kyle Peters +34.7000:51.841 Greensboro, NC United States Honda CRF250R
9Nate Thrasher +36.6790:51.132 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
10Jarrett Frye 18 Laps0:52.751 Mechanicsville, MD United States Yamaha YZ250F
The 450SX class once again saw the riders 1-2-3 in the championship standings start in the top three for the second main event in a row. This time, they were joined by Justin Barcia (fourth in the standings) at the front, who eventually battled with Tomac for the final spot on the podium. Out front, Ken Roczen led the first 19 laps before Cooper Webb pulled off a pass in the whoops to take over the lead. Webb was able to holdoff Roczen to claim his sixth win of the season—the 17th of his 450SX career. With the win, Webb holds a 15-point lead over Roczen after 12 rounds. After a mistake that cost him third place to Barcia, Tomac was able to retake the position and claim his sixth podium finish of the season.

Supercross

Arlington 3 (West) - 450SX Main Event

March 20, 2021
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Cooper Webb 26 Laps0:48.757 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
2Ken Roczen +01.3510:48.749 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
3Eli Tomac +03.4340:48.576 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
4Justin Barcia +05.5860:48.794 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
5Jason Anderson +15.2820:49.152 Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC 450
6Malcolm Stewart +30.4490:49.672 Haines City, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
7Dylan Ferrandis +31.3990:49.588 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
8Joey Savatgy +33.4650:49.786 Thomasville, GA United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Aaron Plessinger +36.3930:49.839 Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
10Dean Wilson 25 Laps0:50.333 Scotland United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
