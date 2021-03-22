The 450SX class once again saw the riders 1-2-3 in the championship standings start in the top three for the second main event in a row. This time, they were joined by Justin Barcia (fourth in the standings) at the front, who eventually battled with Tomac for the final spot on the podium. Out front, Ken Roczen led the first 19 laps before Cooper Webb pulled off a pass in the whoops to take over the lead. Webb was able to holdoff Roczen to claim his sixth win of the season—the 17th of his 450SX career. With the win, Webb holds a 15-point lead over Roczen after 12 rounds. After a mistake that cost him third place to Barcia, Tomac was able to retake the position and claim his sixth podium finish of the season.