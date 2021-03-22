Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Arlington 1
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Arlington 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Kyle Peters
Arlington 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
TGI Freeday: Win A Copy of Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 4

March 22, 2021 9:00am
Welcome to TGI Freeday, our biweekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and on Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you’re subscribed you are automatically entered to win each prize. There’s always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from milestone:

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 4

The only Official AMA Supercross Championship videogame is back: Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 4 features more than 100 official riders, all 11 stadiums and 17 tracks of this season, an overhauled career mode and custom track creator, and more.
MSRP: $59.99 each

  • Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 4 MileStone
  • Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 4 Milestone

For more info and eligibility, check out our TGI Freeday page.

