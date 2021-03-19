Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 1
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 3
Sat Mar 20
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Arlington 3 Preview Podcast

March 19, 2021 12:45pm | by:
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the 12th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and give us their lock of the week for the Arlington 3 Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Arlington 3 preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Arlington 2 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Dominique Thury  (17th in the main event) | 52 points

450SX Class

Martin Davalos (9th in the main event) | 38 points
Justin Starling (20th in the main event) | 38 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

