GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown
Amateur
RCSX
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Supercross
Arlington 1
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 2
Tue Mar 16
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 3
Sat Mar 20
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Muc-Off Honda CRF450R Bike Test

March 15, 2021 3:45pm | by: , &

Kris Keefer gets to ride a 2021 Muc-Off Honda CRF450R Justin Brayton replica race bike and chat with the motor builder, Jamie Ellis at Twisted Development. The bike was originally in Keefer's stable, but he let the Muc-Off Honda team use it for development purposes prior to the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season. Now it's back in his corner and completely customized including A-Kit level Showa suspension. Hear what modifications they were able to make to the air boot and other components in order to get a lot of connection to the bottom and make the bike extremely luggable.

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

