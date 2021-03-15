Racer X Films: Muc-Off Honda CRF450R Bike Test
Kris Keefer gets to ride a 2021 Muc-Off Honda CRF450R Justin Brayton replica race bike and chat with the motor builder, Jamie Ellis at Twisted Development. The bike was originally in Keefer's stable, but he let the Muc-Off Honda team use it for development purposes prior to the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season. Now it's back in his corner and completely customized including A-Kit level Showa suspension. Hear what modifications they were able to make to the air boot and other components in order to get a lot of connection to the bottom and make the bike extremely luggable.
