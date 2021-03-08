Watch: Daytona SX Highlights
Video courtesy of NBC Motorsports
In the 250SX Class main event, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Stilez Roberson grabbed the early lead. In just his second AMA Supercross event, Robertson clicked off the first lead laps of his career. Eventually, Cameron McAdoo caught and passed Robertson for the race lead. McAdoo went on to lead the final six laps to take the checkered flag to earn his first career victory. Coty Schock was running in third until he faded late in the race and finished ninth. Pierce Brown finished in third in his first race of the season after he missed the first race of the season as he continued his recovery process from a knee injury. Justin Cooper got caught up early in the race and had to fight through the pack. He finished fourth and with his win, McAdoo took over the points lead.
In the 450SX Class, Eli Tomac snuck to the inside of the field in the second turn. From there, he would take heat from Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb but he would lead every lap of the race to take his fifth Daytona Supercross win. That fifth win ties him with Ricky Carmichael for the most 450SX Daytona main event wins all-time. Plessinger held onto second place for a majority of the race but was passed by Webb on the last lap. Still, AP7 landed his first career podium finish. Ken Roczen finished fourth, losing seven points to Webb on the night. Following the ninth round, Roczen's lead on Webb has dwindled to only two points.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|14 Laps
|1:11.163
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Stilez Robertson
|+03.653
|1:11.149
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|
Pierce Brown
|+05.139
|1:11.105
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|4
|
Justin Cooper
|+06.043
|1:10.130
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|+14.693
|1:11.241
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|+20.328
|1:11.821
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|
Alex Martin
|+22.532
|1:11.802
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|+23.740
|1:12.286
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|9
|Coty Schock
|+24.174
|1:11.912
|Dover, DE
|Honda CRF250R
|10
|Jordon Smith
|+35.926
|1:13.146
|Belmont, NC
|Kawasaki KX250
|1
|Eli Tomac
|18 Laps
|1:09.393
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Cooper Webb
|+03.856
|1:10.259
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|+04.523
|1:09.423
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Ken Roczen
|+07.755
|1:09.326
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|+10.538
|1:09.638
|Haines City, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Justin Barcia
|+21.635
|1:10.422
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|7
|Jason Anderson
|+25.646
|1:10.680
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|8
|
Chase Sexton
|+32.783
|1:10.490
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Justin Bogle
|+36.097
|1:11.032
|Cushing, OK
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10
|Dean Wilson
|+41.335
|1:11.175
|Scotland
|Husqvarna FC 450