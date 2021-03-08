Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown
Live Now
Amateur
RCSX
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 13
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 1
Sat Mar 13
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 2
Tue Mar 16
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 3
Sat Mar 20
Full Schedule

Watch: Daytona SX Highlights

March 8, 2021 12:30pm

Video courtesy of NBC Motorsports

In the 250SX Class main event, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Stilez Roberson grabbed the early lead. In just his second AMA Supercross event, Robertson clicked off the first lead laps of his career. Eventually, Cameron McAdoo caught and passed Robertson for the race lead. McAdoo went on to lead the final six laps to take the checkered flag to earn his first career victory. Coty Schock was running in third until he faded late in the race and finished ninth. Pierce Brown finished in third in his first race of the season after he missed the first race of the season as he continued his recovery process from a knee injury. Justin Cooper got caught up early in the race and had to fight through the pack. He finished fourth and with his win, McAdoo took over the points lead.

In the 450SX Class, Eli Tomac snuck to the inside of the field in the second turn. From there, he would take heat from Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb but he would lead every lap of the race to take his fifth Daytona Supercross win. That fifth win ties him with Ricky Carmichael for the most 450SX Daytona main event wins all-time. Plessinger held onto second place for a majority of the race but was passed by Webb on the last lap. Still, AP7 landed his first career podium finish. Ken Roczen finished fourth, losing seven points to Webb on the night. Following the ninth round, Roczen's lead on Webb has dwindled to only two points. 

Supercross

Daytona (West) - 250SX West Main Event

March 6, 2021
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Cameron McAdoo 14 Laps1:11.163 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
2Stilez Robertson +03.6531:11.149 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250
3Pierce Brown
+05.1391:11.105 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
4Justin Cooper
+06.0431:10.130 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Garrett Marchbanks +14.6931:11.241 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
6Hunter Lawrence +20.3281:11.821 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
7Alex Martin
+22.5321:11.802 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
8Jalek Swoll +23.7401:12.286 Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
9Coty Schock +24.1741:11.912 Dover, DE United States Honda CRF250R
10Jordon Smith +35.9261:13.146 Belmont, NC United States Kawasaki KX250
Supercross

Daytona (West) - 450SX Main Event

March 6, 2021
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac 18 Laps1:09.393 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
2Cooper Webb +03.8561:10.259 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Aaron Plessinger +04.5231:09.423 Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
4Ken Roczen +07.7551:09.326 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
5Malcolm Stewart +10.5381:09.638 Haines City, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
6Justin Barcia +21.6351:10.422 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
7Jason Anderson +25.6461:10.680 Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC 450
8Chase Sexton
+32.7831:10.490 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
9Justin Bogle +36.0971:11.032 Cushing, OK United States KTM 450 SX-F
10Dean Wilson +41.3351:11.175 Scotland United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
