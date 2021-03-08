Video courtesy of NBC Motorsports

In the 250SX Class main event, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Stilez Roberson grabbed the early lead. In just his second AMA Supercross event, Robertson clicked off the first lead laps of his career. Eventually, Cameron McAdoo caught and passed Robertson for the race lead. McAdoo went on to lead the final six laps to take the checkered flag to earn his first career victory. Coty Schock was running in third until he faded late in the race and finished ninth. Pierce Brown finished in third in his first race of the season after he missed the first race of the season as he continued his recovery process from a knee injury. Justin Cooper got caught up early in the race and had to fight through the pack. He finished fourth and with his win, McAdoo took over the points lead.

In the 450SX Class, Eli Tomac snuck to the inside of the field in the second turn. From there, he would take heat from Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb but he would lead every lap of the race to take his fifth Daytona Supercross win. That fifth win ties him with Ricky Carmichael for the most 450SX Daytona main event wins all-time. Plessinger held onto second place for a majority of the race but was passed by Webb on the last lap. Still, AP7 landed his first career podium finish. Ken Roczen finished fourth, losing seven points to Webb on the night. Following the ninth round, Roczen's lead on Webb has dwindled to only two points.