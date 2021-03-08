Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Live Now
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 13
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 1
Sat Mar 13
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 2
Tue Mar 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 3
Sat Mar 20
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #189 – Daytona SX Review

March 8, 2021 9:30am
Listen: <em>Main Event Moto Podcast</em> Ep. #189 – Daytona SX Review

Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast is part of the Racer X Podcast Network. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

This week Daniel Blair, "Tool Man" Dan Colvin, Vincent “V$” Blair, and Producer Joe talk about round nine of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Daytona International Speedway.

Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport and sometimes it goes off the rails.

More on the Daytona Supercross:

Recommended Reading

Racer X Illustrated Supercross Magazine

The April 2021 Issue

Inside the April issue: Extended residencies became a must during coronavirus lockdown, but do they have a future in Monster Energy Supercross? GasGas is the latest new brand to enter AMA competition—and it was quite an entry. While it may be headed by a former Baltimore police officer, SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki keeps things loose and fun in the pits. And Gary Jones talks about hishistoric career as America’s first motocross champion. These features and much more in the April issue of Racer X magazine.

Read the Issue Now Preview the Issue Now
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now