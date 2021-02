Kris Keefer heads out to Glen Helen Raceway to shake down the new 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition motocross model and gives us his thoughts on how the bike handles and performs. Some of the differences between the standard edition include the connectivity unit, graphics, seat cover, muffler, wheels, spokes, Rekluse clutch cover, and more. See where Keefer feels the bike performs perfectly, as well as where he feels there could be room for improvement.

2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition