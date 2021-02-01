FactoryONE Motorsports and MCS Racing to Collaborate on GNCC & IXCR

San Antonio, Texas – FactoryONE Motorsports announced today a collaboration with MCS Racing to race in the XC3 class at the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series. Rod Marshall of MCS Racing, is known for discovering talent at a young age, and bringing them along to challenge for championships in the top classes. Familiar names such as current XC2 championship contenders Johnny Girroir and Cody Barnes as well as XC1 pilot Ricky Russell are just a few that have come through the MCS program. While MCS Racing took the 2020 season off, they are set to return with 15-year-old, YXC1 runner up, Jack Joy riding a Sherco SE 125 Factory. Jack finished only 6 points back in class even though he missed two rounds due to injury.

"I am so excited to be joining Mr. Marshall and MCS Racing Sherco,” said Joy. “He has taken young riders like me and developed them into championship contenders at the highest levels of off-road racing. I am excited to be moving up in class to the XC3 Pro-Am class on the Sherco 125. I can’t wait to get the season going."

In addition to GNCC Racing, Jack and MCS Racing Sherco will be competing in the Indiana Cross Country Racing (IXCR) series, which is one of the largest cross-country series after GNCC based on rider count. Jack will be racing IXCR on an SEF 250 Factory four stroke.