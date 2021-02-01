FactoryONE Motorsports and MCS Racing to Collaborate on GNCC & IXCR
San Antonio, Texas – FactoryONE Motorsports announced today a collaboration with MCS Racing to race in the XC3 class at the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series. Rod Marshall of MCS Racing, is known for discovering talent at a young age, and bringing them along to challenge for championships in the top classes. Familiar names such as current XC2 championship contenders Johnny Girroir and Cody Barnes as well as XC1 pilot Ricky Russell are just a few that have come through the MCS program. While MCS Racing took the 2020 season off, they are set to return with 15-year-old, YXC1 runner up, Jack Joy riding a Sherco SE 125 Factory. Jack finished only 6 points back in class even though he missed two rounds due to injury.
"I am so excited to be joining Mr. Marshall and MCS Racing Sherco,” said Joy. “He has taken young riders like me and developed them into championship contenders at the highest levels of off-road racing. I am excited to be moving up in class to the XC3 Pro-Am class on the Sherco 125. I can’t wait to get the season going."
In addition to GNCC Racing, Jack and MCS Racing Sherco will be competing in the Indiana Cross Country Racing (IXCR) series, which is one of the largest cross-country series after GNCC based on rider count. Jack will be racing IXCR on an SEF 250 Factory four stroke.
“Jack is a tremendous young talent,” said FactoryONE team President Ron Sallman. “He battled back and forth with Grant Davis in the YXC1 class last year and finished a few points back despite missing a few rounds. We are happy to be working with Rod Marshall as he has a knack for finding and developing talent. We are excited to be working with Rod in the development of this new program.”
The GNCC season gets started February 21 at the Big Buck in Union, South Carolina. Unfortunately for Jack, he suffered a broken wrist in a training crash a few weeks back and will likely not be able to join until round 2 in Florida.
“I am very happy to be returning to the GNCC paddock in collaboration with the FactoryONE team,” said MCS Racing owner Rod Marshall. “Jack is an amazing rider. Being local to Indiana, I have had a chance to watch him since he was racing on 65’s in the IXCR series. He has God given talent when it comes to going fast, but most importantly, he is dedicated to the process to getting to the championship level, and that involves so much off of the bike. He is doing this, while attending school full time.”
The IXCR season is slated to get under way on February 27 with the Badlands race in Attica, Indiana.