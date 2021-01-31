The first Indy Supercross of 2021 is complete and Jason Weigandt is at Lucas Oil Stadium to provide the race review and analysis. Once again, familiar favorites put on a battle to the finish, and while that's fun to watch, it's also alarming for anyone else who wants to join the elite group. Can anyone else hook on, or will it be the same contenders by themselves at the end of '21?

