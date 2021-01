Resident Racer X test rider Kris Keefer got together with good friend and off-road legend Gary Sutherlin to test out the new 2021 KTM 450 XC-F off-road racer. This is a bit of a hybrid bike if you're an MX guy, it's similar to KTM's SX-F offering but has features like hand guards, a larger tank, 18" rear wheel, different mapping, and much more. See what Kris and Gary have to say about what this bike is best suited for with all the details and feedback. Can it be a do-it-all track and trail weapon? It's pretty darn close!

2021 KTM 450 XC-F