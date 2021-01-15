Racerhead #3

EAST VERSUS WEST (Matthes)

With no West Coast races on the schedule for 2021, I thought I'd take a chance to look at the riders who might benefit or be hurt by the fact that we don't have the left side of the country involved in the series. (I don't count SLC as West Coast, although those two races will be that type of dirt.)

With the help of Clinton Fowler, we took a look at the active riders and the points scored on the two coasts (the East points are tabulated with the tracks on the schedule in 2021—Atlanta was the dome, not the speedway we're going to this year). Interesting that Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac are a couple of riders who scored almost two points worse on the East Coast tracks, and Benny Bloss saw a dramatic rise in his points scored in the East. Bloss's sample size is small for sure, so we're not going to declare Benji the new Beast from the East just yet, but Cooper Webb is indeed a bit better out there. That's probably one that passes the eye test, right? Anyways, take a look at what Clinton and I found over on PulpMX.com.

Pro Perspective (JT)

Houston has arrived! It's a cold and windy day in southern Texas, but things will heat up inside NRG Stadium tomorrow night. For the riders, it's the culmination of seemingly endless work. The goals that were set months ago will turn to reality. While tomorrow night is only one of 17 rounds, it can set the trend for how this season will go. The long days of bicycle rides and on-track training will all feel worth it when sitting on the starting line for the main event.

Those few minutes before the racing begins are by far the most nerve-racking of all. So many questions flood your mind amidst the attempts to block out any doubt. It's human nature to second-guess every step of the process that led to those final few moments. For those who were dedicated to their preparation, they will have a quiet voice of reassurance during the final minutes before the gate drops. All that suffering in November and December brought me a bit of peace when it was finally time to take the first test. And make no mistake, the opening round is a test. Physically and mentally, riders will be tested, with the result being the report card. Team managers, sponsors, fans, and their peers will be watching and judging. Everyone wants to leave the opening round with a smile, but that's simply not possible. Some will leave with their heads filled with more questions than answers. Others will leave with confirmation that they have done the necessary things required for success in 2021. All of these scenarios will be determined tomorrow night over the course of 20-odd minutes. I, for one, can't wait.

Houston Astrodome History (DC)

The three rounds that will start the 2021 season will all take place in NRG Stadium, which has been the home to Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Texas since 2003 (though it was not on the schedule at all last year). From 1974 (the very first AMA Supercross Series) through 2002, the Houston round was held in the famous Astrodome, the first stadium that ever hosted an AMA Supercross event with a roof over it.

The Houston Astrodome was the world's first domed, multi-purpose stadium and dubbed itself the "8th Wonder of the World." It was also only the third stick and ball stadium to host what we now know as supercross, behind only the Los Angeles Coliseum and John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia. (The LA Coliseum race was first held in 1972 as part of the old Inter-Am Series, and JFK held a nighttime Trans-AMA race in '73 and has since been demolished.) Before its first "stadium motocross" in '74, the Astrodome, built in 1965, hosted its first TT and flat-track racing in 1968. In 1971 our beloved daredevil Evel Knievel jumped 13 cars—twice—in a stunt show doubleheader that attracted 100,000 fans.

The first SX was also a weekend doubleheader, with two classes—250cc and 500cc. Each night had two motos for each class, so it was basically a four-moto main event in the record books. The overall winner in the 250 class was Bultaco rider Jim Pomeroy, who tallied 3-1-1-2 finishes, while the 500 class winner was Yamaha rider Tim Hart, who posted 2-5-2-3 finishes. (Sadly, neither Pomeroy nor Hart is alive today.) The Astrodome race was combined with the previous weekend's Daytona race as a mini series, and the overall champions turned out to be Yamaha's Pierre Karsmakers in the 250 class and Husqvarna's Gary Semics in the 500cc division.

Over the years the Astrodome hosted a remarkable amount of events, from the NFL to Major League Baseball, from tennis' "Battle of the Sexes" to a heavyweight fight for Muhammad Ali to the Victory Tour concert by the Jackson 5. And, of course, AMA Supercross. Among the big winners at the Astrodome were Jeff Ward, who won it four years in a row (1985-'88); Jeremy McGrath, who won Houston five times over seven years (1994-2000); Mark Barnett's back-to-back sweeps of Astrodome doubleheaders in 1981-'82; and Bob Hannah's double sweeps in 1978 and '79. The Houston race moved over to NRG Stadium in 2002 and has remained there ever since. The Astrodome, though, is still there, though it's mostly in a state of disrepair and sits idle. Its last big headlines came in 2005 when it was used as a shelter for people in the region affected by Hurricane Katrina. Despite local officials not really knowing what to do with the once state-of-the-art Astrodome, it was place on the National Register of Historic Places in 2014.