Watch: Top Supercross Moments From 2020

December 31, 2020 11:30am | by:

Relive the best storylines from the 2020 Supercross season, including Cooper Webb's comeback for a podium after crashing at Arlington to Eli Tomac winning his first 450 Supercross Championship on Father's Day.

Text and video courtesy of NBC Motorsports

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champions

450SX: Eli Tomac (first career 450SX title)
250SX East Region: Chase Sexton (second consecutive 250SX East Region title)
250SX West Region: Dylan Ferrandis (second consecutive 250SX West Region title)

