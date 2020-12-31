Watch: Red Bull Imagination Jan 2 on FOX

The rolling hills and open prairie of the American Midwest are set to serve as a blank canvas for a first-ever freeride motocross event pulled directly from the mind of Tyler Bereman.

Structured as a four-day freeride event, Red Bull Imagination seeks to progress the sport while keeping intact its guiding principle – the creative freedom to showcase a rider’s unique style.

The event follows a “three-day session riding and one day competition” format and features some of the top professional motocross riders in the world on a course that is so innovative, so big and so gnarly that at first many of the competitors were a bit apprehensive about actually riding it.

Watch all the high-flying moto action from Red Bull Imagination Saturday, January 2 on FOX as part of the Red Bull Signature Series!

Broadcast Information

Date: Saturday, January 2

Timing: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

Network: FOX