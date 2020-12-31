Every year, there are moments that help you to remember what makes this sport so special. It could be something that gets you on the edge of your seat in anticipation, or it could be something that simply puts a smile on your face. Even in such a strange year, we still were fortunate enough to see a lot of racing and good racing at that.

So, for one last time, the Racer X staff wanted to highlight some of the best moments from the 2020 season. The kind of stuff that made us forget what year we were in, or what was going on around us. These are our top picks from the year.

Davey Coombs

When the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Daytona ended with a thrilling late-race duel between Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen, it was an almost too perfect a moment. Both were wearing red plates as the series was all tied up going in, each going for that elusive first-ever 450SX crown. Late in the race Team Honda HRC's Roczen made a mistake under pressure and tipped over, opening the door for Monster Energy Kawasaki's Tomac to move into the lead and sprint to the finish. The frustrated Roczen kept it close, crossing the line just 0.88 seconds behind the winner Tomac. We were ten rounds into a 17-race tour, and the sprint to the Salt Lake City finale was going to be epic. Next stop, Indianapolis!

And that's where it all got stopped, our picture frozen on the post-race fist-pumps Tomac and Roczen did on the apron of the trip-oval at Daytona International Speedway. It was all we would see for the next ten weeks, a supercross fan's dream matchup and the kind of thing promoters and TV producers can usually only wish for. Of course, the sport's world as whole spun to a stop due to COVID-19, leaving us hanging until well into summer. The agonizing wait for a conclusion to the championship made Daytona 2020—the 50th Daytona ever—seem bigger and bigger as time wore on. Tomac's charge took on greater urgency, Roczen's mistake grew in costliness, and the whole scenario froze in time. Well, for ten weeks anyway. To their ever-lasting credit Feld Entertainment made some bold moves to get the whole series set back up for a seven-race residency in Salt Lake City, and while the ending wasn't nearly as exciting as my mind had been building it all up to be, thanks in large part to where it all left off at Daytona with that fist pump between Tomac and Roczen, with all of these unmasked fans crammed together in the background. It's the last photo of supercross as we used to know it, and hope to know it again soon.