Not sure if you’ve been paying attention or not but there’s a little revolution going on in the bicycle world and…it’s electric! As in, e-bikes are all the rage these days both inside and outside of this sport. Anyone who follows me knows I’ve been on the eMTB rage for a couple of years with the help of the Intense Cycles people. And oh by the way, SX/MX legend Ryan Dungey is a part owner of Intense, did you know that?

There are so many more connections to the regular dirt bike world. Specialized is the title sponsor of the GNCC eMTB series, and there’s a full on eMTB series at those races now on Saturdays. Those races are open to all brands of eMTBs. You can buy Specialized Levo e-MTBs at some moto dealers as well as at the GNCC’s themselves.

Speaking of Intense, they’ve come out with a moto-inspired Tazer MX that uses moto companies like Renthal, Ohlins, Magura and more to supply the components. These bicycles are only available through power sports dealers nationwide, which is a massive change, as in the past bicycles were only available at bicycle dealers. This program has been a success, as Tazer MX eMTBs are already also all sold out in case you’re wondering.

Of course, mountain bikes have always been a big training tool for racers in the sport dating back to the 1980s and plenty of local racers ride bicycles in their spare time. Adding some electric assist, though, means tons of people are enjoying riding mountain bikes again for longer rides. If you don’t know, the bicycles we’re talking about here merely add some electric assist to the regular pedal process. They don’t have throttles, and the pedaling feel is still quite natural, only now you have a little extra power. This allows folks to ride longer, or faster, or more often. It’s also pulling in people who would have never ridden mountain bikes into the game. The cross-over between moto and an e-assist mountain bike is very close, so you know they’re a blast to ride.

And now Yamaha is hoping to get a piece of the action. Don’t get me wrong, Yamaha has always been there when it comes to e-bikes ,they invented them for Japan way back in 1993! They’re a pioneer in the segment, building motors and batteries. Giant bicycles, for example, use Yamaha motors for its e-bikes. So Yamaha knows all about the fun of e-bikes, but when I say piece of the action, I mean that Yamaha doesn’t just want to build motors and batteries. They’re building bikes!