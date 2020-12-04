When the GEICO Honda team revealed that GEICO would not be returning as title sponsor for 2021, it led to a scramble to find more sponsors to keep the team alive, and, if that failed, for riders and staffers to try to find work elsewhere. However, the Lawrence brothers of Hunter and Jett found themselves in a good position. Honda needed to build some sort of factory CRF250R program to take up for GEICO Honda's departure, and the Lawrence tandem makes perfect sense for a two-rider team, as it gives Honda a rider on each coast of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and locks in Jett, who many consider the most promising young talent in the game, as well as Hunter, who showed the speed to win races back when he was healthy in 2019. So, the Lawrence brothers are now part of the factory Honda HRC squad as 250 riders.

