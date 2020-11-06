Racerhead #45

Welcome to Racerhead. Well, it’s almost over, finally. No, not the election—that may unfortunately drag on for a little while longer. What’s almost over is the on-again, off-again, coronavirus-besieged 2020 racing season. Over in Italy, the FIM Motocross World Championships will conclude this weekend with the final of three rounds in Italy. And here in the States the AMA Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series reaches its conclusion with the Buckwheat 100 in Preston County, not far from the Racer X HQ. And out west there are the Vet World Championships out at Glen Helen, which is always a lot of fun. And then that’s pretty much it for 2020. Sure, there is the 49th Annual THOR Mini O’s, starting November 23 at the revamped Gatorback MX Park in Gainesville, Florida, and lasting throughout Thanksgiving week, but that has always felt time like the first race of next year, not the last race of the current one. (And you will be able to watch it all week long on RacerTV.com.) But as far as #2020 goes, it’s over after this weekend.

Despite this weekend’s final rounds, we already know who our champions are: Tim Gajser has repeated as MXGP Champion, Frenchman Tom Vialle has wrapped up the MX2 title, Becca Sheets claimed her second GNCC WXC crown, and Kailub Russell already clinched his eighth straight GNCC crown. As a matter of fact, Russell won’t be racing this weekend in West Virginia, as he is set to get a little surgical work done on the knee he injured a while back. Russell is also retiring from off-road racing—or at least the GNCC Series, but he may be racing somewhere in 2021. We’ll just have to wait and see.