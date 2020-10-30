Results Archive
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ben Watson
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jago Geerts
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Sun Nov 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Nov 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Sun Nov 8
Upcoming
GNCC
CJ Raceway
Sun Nov 8
How to Watch: MXGP of Trentino

How to Watch MXGP of Trentino

October 30, 2020 10:15am

The 16th round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will  take place this weekend as the MXGP paddock takes on the first race of the final three-round run in Italy. The MXGP of Trentino (round 16) is set for Sunday, November 1, the MXGP of Pietramura (round 17) is set for November 4, and the final round (round 18) MXGP of Garda - Trentino is set for November 8.

Below is your viewing guide for the weekend.

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Trentino (Ita)

     Sunday, November 1
    Pietramurata
    Trentino IT Italy
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice
      November 1 - 2:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice
      November 1 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1
      November 1 - 5:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1
      November 1 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      November 1 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2
      November 1 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      November 1 - 4:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      November 1 - 5:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2020 Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia583
2Antonio Cairoli Italy509
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland499
4Jorge Prado Spain476
5Romain Febvre France465
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France651
2Jago Geerts Belgium577
3Maxime Renaux France476
4Jed Beaton Australia456
5Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark446
Full Standings

Other Links

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Live Timing

MXGP of Trentino Race Center

MXGP of Trentino Timetable

MXGP of Trentino MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Trentino MX2 Entry List

Main Image: KTM Images/Ray Archer

