Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Announces Sponsorship of 2020 THOR Winter Olympics

PAYSON, UT—Rocky Mountain ATV/MC is pleased to be a returning sponsor of the 2020 THOR Winter Olympics, or Mini Os. 2020 marks RMATVMC’s seventh year of sponsoring the series and using the Race Gas program to give riders credit for pre-registering for the event.

The Mini Os continues to be an exceptional opportunity and showcase for the sport’s rising amateurs. A wide range of classes cater to riders of all age and skill level, and the versatile styling of the track incorporates both MX and SX features to highlight different riding capabilities. As in years past, the series will be scored Olympic-style, meaning the rider who posts the highest combined scores for their respective class will receive the highest award.

This year, the Mini Os will take place from November 22-28. Racers and their family will once again have the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving at the track, something that has become a valued tradition within the racing community.

The key component of RMATVMC’s sponsorship is the use of the Race Gas program. Each rider that pre-registers for at least one class will receive a $20 Race Gas credit that can be used online at www.RockyMountainATVMC.com.

“We can’t believe this will be the 49th annual THOR Mini Os, presented by Pro Circuit,” said Wyn Kern of Unlimited Sports MX. “We couldn’t do all of this without our great partners, including Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, who continue to support our riders with their Race Gas program. We look forward to another great Thanksgiving week of racing!”

"We count ourselves lucky to be involved with a series like the Mini Os,” said Dan Thomas, CEO and Founder of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC. “This series serves as both a stepping stone and launchpad for the careers of aspiring amateurs, and we’re happy to use our Race Gas program to support them. We wish each of the riders good luck at the races.”

Pre-registration for the event has already opened online. For more information on registration, the facility, and the race schedule, please visit https://unlimitedsportsmx.com/events/thor-mini-os/.

Photo Credit: David Lando