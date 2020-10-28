The tenth issue in 2020 of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

IN OTOR #204

Races: Belgium and Spain

Pictures, Blogs and perspective from the MXGP triple header at Lommel and the MotoGP double in MotorLand as 2020 nears a finale.

Seewer, Prado’s starts & MotoGP tech

Feature articles on the Yamaha MXGP star, the Prado start phenomenon and riders and staff talk about some of the best MotoGP innovations.

Interviews: Ezpeleta Jnr, Brivio, HRC

Asking HRC about a term without the ‘other’ Marquez, Suzuki’s title-bidding effort, Joel Smets talks a career in MX & Dorna’s Carlos Ezpeleta.

Riding Husqvarna’s 701s

Roland Brown goes all-white at the prospect of trying two very different Husqvarnas and casts his verdict in his latest motorcycle review.