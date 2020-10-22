ProTaper's revolutionary Self-Engaged Launch Assist (SELA) solves a problem faced by all motocross racers, no matter their skill level: setting a start device alone is awkward at best and impossible at worst. With its patent-pending self-engaged twist dial, SELA can be easily set without any assistance, giving riders the freedom to practice starts and line up for races by themselves.

During a start, SELA makes it possible to temporarily compress the motorcycle's front suspension, reducing its tendency to wheelie under acceleration. This optimizes rear wheel traction, allowing the rider to be more aggressive with the throttle and launch down the start straight with greater control.

Its unique, modular design allows SELA to be installed on most full-size, late-model motocross bikes. A dual-hinged receiver ring makes for quick and convenient installation without removing the front wheel or fork.

