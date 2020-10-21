You were maybe thinking of trying to line up things to come back and race again. Where are we at with that and what can you tell us about it?

Absolutely. I did look into trying to knock on some doors. The excitement, trying to find a good place, a good schedule. I was looking at doing the supercross only and trying to do it under my terms. Definitely if we were going to go back racing it was going to have to be a good deal, one that made a lot of sense for me and my family and whatnot, and on the right terms. It’s tough, too. I knew when I started seeking out, looking into it, I feel like after racing you make a lot of progress, you learn a lot about yourself. You start getting involved in other things, whether it’s in the sport, out of the sport. That was one of the things. Even we have our daughter now. There is a lot more risk than there is reward going back racing. So, I’m just a person that if there’s a hunch, I like to look into it. It might have been a little bit premature, but at the same time it’s like being able to find the right thing and doing it under our terms and having a balance in life and whatnot, I could see doing it. I had some good talks with my wife. Just trying to plan it all out. But in the end, it didn’t work out. COVID hit this year and things are tight. A lot of these companies have their top guys dialed in for the year, so money is tight. So, it was a tall order going in, and we knew that. It’s something I wanted to seek out. If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. If it’s not, then it won’t happen, and we’ll go other ways. That’s totally fine, too. Like I said, it’s tough because you miss it, you think about it. It was fun. I had a good run. I don’t regret any of it. Would it be a challenge? Absolutely. But it’s just the way it goes. Just trying not to give up on all the progress we’ve made in other areas. I got the coffee thing going now too, and I want to make sure that lands in a good spot too. That’s been really enjoyable building and working on it and dedicating time to it as well. You don’t want to give up on all these things that you started and let it go to the wayside, just to go back racing. Because I did that. You race and you didn’t do all these other things because it was going to take away from you on the racetrack. So, it’s one of those things. Racing can kind of just slowly creep back in and take over your whole life. You got to keep it in its place, as you know.

You’re not going to do anything half-asses at your level. Anything that made you want to get a red fender instead of a blue fender or a green fender or anything else?

To me it was natural. One, I enjoyed the little bit of time that I spent with the GEICO team. I got to really build some good relationships with the Honda boys. So that was really good. I spent a lot of time with those guys. I rode the bike a little bit. Not to mention, it was like if I’m going to start riding, when I kind of walked away from the GEICO thing the guys said, “Whatever you need, let us know. We’d love to send you this and that.” I was like, absolutely. So, when it came time, I let the guys know I wanted to do some riding and they were all on board. So, it was nice. They hooked me up with a sweet ride. Jade [my brother] actually put together some cool parts for me and got me something really good and I could just start ripping laps on it. It was just natural. I was kind of with the Honda boys, so I wanted to continue that too.