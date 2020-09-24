The brand new Zero G Performance Knee Brace Pant was born out of a need and solution for those who require this product in their sport. The pant envelops the knee brace, which allows it to keep the brace in place utilizing compression from the hips. The over-sleeve in the pant seals the brace into the pocket with a Velcro® enclosure located at thigh area. It also compresses any brace portions that may typically get caught on a moto pant. It makes it simpler to slide the pants over the knee brace as well as allowing the brace to move without restraint under the pants, while athletes are training. Additionally, the pant features a Cordura® Built-in Gear Guard and Anti-Rotation Tether Slots.

This product can be used with ANY brand of knee brace or cup/guard, not just Asterisk.

Sizing is determined by waist size measurements.

SHOP NOW

ABOUT PUREKANA

PureKana is your best source for quality, affordable wellness products made from hemp-derived CBD. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, we at PureKana are dedicated to providing you with the highest quality, most affordable hemp CBD products on the market.

PURE KANA