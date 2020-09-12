Jason Weigandt: Look at what we stumbled into! The racing has been phenomenal in the 450 class this year, with six moto winners in 10 starts, and close battles in most races. Maybe this weirdo schedule actually helped the racing? Riders had more time to prep for outdoor mode, and the temperatures have generally been cooler. So now I’m wondering if this August to October schedule should be the actual schedule each year. Or maybe just delay the May start by an extra month, and race from June to September? Hey, wait! Push the nationals far enough and the next-year bikes will be out. We could see new bikes on track immediately! That would be awesome. The marketing department for each manufacturer would flip out, and so would the fans.

It’s been a rough year in so many ways. Promoters for both supercross and motocross have had to run races with little or no fans, which is the main revenue source. Race teams have to get out there to earn their paychecks, but it’s hard to even make races happen, which is scary and stressful stuff. Is it possible that through all of this garbage news, we’ve stumbled onto a better schedule? What do you think of this?

Steve Matthes: Weege, I think you’re onto something. Before we get too far into this, we need to assume that the COVID-19 deal is all settled by next year and we have vaccines or it’s better or whatever (ducks). For now, there’s still a lot to wonder about, as right now I can’t imagine you can even guarantee supercross will start in January in Anaheim like usual. But, for the purposes of this article, we’ll just assume we’re someday back to a world that’s somewhat back to normal. The usual 17 races in 18 weekend Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is a meat grinder for sure and the guys have one week off and it’s right into a 12-race Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. It’s a real grind. What we’re seeing now with about a two month break after SX is pretty cool. Great weather, great racing and everyone seems to be a bit refreshed. It’s no secret that the hot, brutal the conditions in the summer across America don’t make everyone happy, nor does the short turnaround from supercross to motocross. Give everyone a break, do some testing, riders in SX that got hurt can get healthy, everyone take a deep breath and let’s go racing. I love it!

You’ve said a couple of times that this would get the riders on the new bikes. Yes, that is the ultimate publicity for a bike if a guy wins on it for sure, but to me, Weege, this isn’t a huge deal. If it’s an all-new model like this year’s CRF450, the teams might not be able to get parts and testing ready for it. In the cases of small changes like Kawasaki’s frame with RV (2012 model raced in late 2011) or the Yamaha with Grant Langston back in the day (an ’08 raced in ’07), the new model thing would be awesome.

Weigandt: Before we go too far, let’s explain that we’re not asking for the wussification of motocross. I’m aware that Bob Hannah went wide stinking open for two 45 minute motos in 130 degrees on '70’s era suspension and never got tired. Even in that heat, he walked uphill to the track in the snow for both motos! Hannah and Roger De Coster held some of the greatest motocross battles ever in the Trans-AMA Series in the fall. Yeah, I love the concept of the, hottest, toughest race to separate the men from the men, however, I don’t feel like it has to be mega-hot to be a true motocross race. I’m not even sure how these two terms became synonymous. Racing in the freezing-cold spring and fall is a right of passage for many of us, and, really, did anyone think it sucked to race in 75 degree weather at RedBud? These are outdoor events. It's okay to say, “Hey, this is a nice day to be outside.” If two 30-minute and two-lap motos on a rough track aren’t enough to provide separation, well, that just seems weird to me. And…haven’t these races been awesome to watch? Eight-man packs in the 450 class all day long? Take the overdogs of Martin and Ferrandis out of the 250 class (they have way more experience than most of the other guys, except, ahem, Troll) and the 250 class is super unpredictable right now.