Brea, CA—Suzuki celebrates its 100th anniversary as a company in 2020. Founded originally as a loom manufacturer in Hamamatsu, Japan, Suzuki has evolved into a global leader of automotive, marine, motorcycle, and ATV products. The performance-driven DNA of Suzuki is alive and well in all of its first release 2021 powersports models, including race-ready Suzuki GSX-R sportbikes, RM-Z motocross machines, DR-Z Off-Road/DualSport motorcycles, and KingQuad and QuadSport All Terrain Vehicles.

Off-Road Models

If family fun is what you’re looking for, Suzuki off-road motorcycles are just what you need. Suzuki off-road machines provide young and smaller stature riders with a great blend of durable off-road performance, premium features, and champion-approved RM-Z styling.

The DR-Z50 is the ideal way to introduce young, beginning riders to the sport of motorcycling. This compact, Suzuki-built mini-bike brings ease and convenience to riders just getting started on two wheels. The DR-Z125L is the perfect next-step in Suzuki Off-Road motorcycles and is built to deliver big bike performance to a size-appropriate motorcycle. Both the DR-Z50 and DR-Z125L return with new graphics for 2021.