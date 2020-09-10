Suzuki Announces 2021 Motocross, Dual Sport, SuperMoto Models, and More
Brea, CA—Suzuki celebrates its 100th anniversary as a company in 2020. Founded originally as a loom manufacturer in Hamamatsu, Japan, Suzuki has evolved into a global leader of automotive, marine, motorcycle, and ATV products. The performance-driven DNA of Suzuki is alive and well in all of its first release 2021 powersports models, including race-ready Suzuki GSX-R sportbikes, RM-Z motocross machines, DR-Z Off-Road/DualSport motorcycles, and KingQuad and QuadSport All Terrain Vehicles.
Off-Road Models
If family fun is what you’re looking for, Suzuki off-road motorcycles are just what you need. Suzuki off-road machines provide young and smaller stature riders with a great blend of durable off-road performance, premium features, and champion-approved RM-Z styling.
The DR-Z50 is the ideal way to introduce young, beginning riders to the sport of motorcycling. This compact, Suzuki-built mini-bike brings ease and convenience to riders just getting started on two wheels. The DR-Z125L is the perfect next-step in Suzuki Off-Road motorcycles and is built to deliver big bike performance to a size-appropriate motorcycle. Both the DR-Z50 and DR-Z125L return with new graphics for 2021.
Motocross Models
As one of the winningest brands in the history of the sport, Suzuki’s motocross machines remain the champion’s choice, as their sleek, cutting edge appearance, powerful, yet reliable engine, and natural ergonomics continue to deliver on Suzuki’s racing identity.
The RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 siblings epitomize Suzuki’s “Winning Balance” philosophy with strong brakes for controlled stopping power, a wide spread of engine torque with high peak power, and a strong, light, and nimble chassis that remains the class standard for cornering performance and extraordinarily precise handling. Add to that leading ergonomics, beautiful styling and unmatched reliability and you’ve got the perfect race-ready machine.
The RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 return with updated graphics for 2021, as well as the ability to now tune the electronic fuel injection, and ignition system for maximum performance, thanks to Suzuki’s mobile device-based MX-Tuner 2.0 and proven fuel-coupler system that are included with each 2021 RM-Z250 and RM-Z450. Now you can easily tune your motorcycle to suit track conditions or your riding preference from the convenience of your personal device.
The RM85 returns with updated graphics for 2021 and continues to carry on the powerful tradition of racing excellence and like its larger RM-Z cousins, the RM85 delivers Suzuki’s renowned handling for both experienced junior racers and rookie riders alike. With its reliable two-stroke engine, smooth power delivery and lightweight handling, the RM85 is the perfect motocross bike for anyone learning to race—and striving to win.
DualSport/SuperMoto Models
Suzuki DualSport and SuperMoto machines are some of the most versatile, reliable, and fun-to-ride motorcycles available on the market.
The 2021 line-up of Suzuki DR-Z’s include the tough and durable DR-Z400S for go-anywhere capability and the best-of-both-worlds SuperMoto, DR-Z400SM. The DR-Z400S and DR-Z400SM both return with new colors and stylish graphics treatments for 2021.
Sportbike Models
In 1985, Suzuki revolutionized the sportbike category with the introduction of the original GSX-R750. This year also marks Suzuki’s 60th year in racing, a milestone celebrated with the MotoGP team’s retro-inspired livery. The MotoGP GSX-RR's traditional blue and slate silver paint scheme pay homage to Suzuki’s early Grand Prix machines of the 1960s.
The family of GSX-R ultra-high performance motorcycles including the GSX-R600, GSX-R750, and GSX-R1000R continues this tradition of Suzuki excellence and all three models will sport the striking limited edition 100th Anniversary Edition color scheme featuring the iconic blue and slate silver from that historic Suzuki era. Available in limited numbers, these eye-catching GSX-R models may be nostalgic for some, yet love at first sight for others.
Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. is excited for riders to see and experience the new 2021 Suzuki models. Look for these new models to start arriving in local Suzuki dealerships soon. To see the complete line-up of Suzuki models, head to www.SuzukiCycles.com for all the latest information, specs, and photos.