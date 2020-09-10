Results Archive
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 4)
Articles
Motocross
RedBud National I
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Articles
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud National II
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Sun Sep 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Sun Sep 13
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Full Schedule

Read Now: Pro Motocross, MXGP, Loretta Lynn's & Much More

September 10, 2020 2:05pm

The November issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Subscribe to the print and/or award-winning digital edition today. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login and read the issue in full right now.

Inside the November issue of Racer X magazine

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross finally got started—at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, of all places. The FIM Motocross World Championship answered its own scheduling crisis with a successful Latvian tripleheader. The moto world returned, even if briefly, to a sense of normalcy in August at the Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s. Our own Kris Keefer recaps his first Loretta’s racing alongside his son, Aden and much more.

These features and much more in the November issue of Racer X.

