GNCC Racing Resumes This Weekend with Mountaineer GNCC in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, returns to racing this weekend, September 12-13, with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer GNCC in Beckley, West Virginia. This weekend’s race will be held at Summit Bechtel Reserve, home to the National Scout Jamboree and the Paul R. Christen National High Adventure Base.

On Saturday, September 12, the fastest ATV riders in the country take to the woods of West Virginia to compete for the ninth overall win of the 2020 GNCC season. Currently leading the way in the points standings is WFR/GBC/Fly Racing/Yamaha’s Walker Fowler. Fowler has earned six of eight overall wins this season, and is on the hunt for his sixth National Championship. CST/Houser Racing/Waynesburg Yamaha’s Brycen Neal sits second in points, and is looking to earn his second overall win of the season as the series starts back up.

Action Off-Road/Tely Energy Racing/Kenda’s Cole Richardson currently sits third in the championship standings, but will be aiming to earn the Mountaineer overall win once again this year. Richardson already has one win under his belt this season, and is hoping a repeat of success in Beckley, West Virginia is in the works for this Saturday afternoon. JMR/GBC/Elka/Moose Racing’s Jarrod McClure remains fourth, but sits just 10 points behind third overall. Phoenix Honda Racing’s Chris Borich rounds out the top five riders in the standings, and will be aiming to improve his standings during the second half of the season.

In the XC2 Pro-Am class it is LanMills XC/WFR/Magna1 Lubricants’ Drew Landers and Action Off-Road/Maxxis/Blud Lubricants’ Austin Abney who sit tied in first place with 205 points each. Landers and Abney will be looking to capture an overall win and take over the lead for themselves. Pirate MX Powersports/Obor Tires’ Branden Owens earned the latest win at High Voltage right before the series went on its summer break. Owens will be aiming to keep his winning ways going in West Virginia this weekend.

Also taking place on Saturday afternoon will be round 6 of the Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship Series. Specialized's Kyle Smith took home the winnings from the previous round at Loretta Lynn's, which also served as the first-ever FIM North American eMTB championship. However, Charlie Mullins remains the points leader as he defends his eMTB championship. Kyle Smith and Seth Stevens round out the top three overall in the eMTB championship standings.

Then on Sunday, September 13, motorcycles will take over Summit Bechtel Reserve and battle it out for the round nine win. FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell finds himself sitting first in the points standings, with seven overall wins thus far in the season. Russell is a man on a mission to earn his eighth-straight National Championship, and this weekend he will look to earn another overall win to his resume.

Currently sitting second in the points standings is Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Josh Strang. However, this weekend will look a little different for Strang as he announced on August 20 that he sustained fractures to his scapula in a practice crash. Strang also said it looked like he would be out for 4-6 weeks, putting him still a couple weeks out of being back on the bike. His teammate, Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Jordan Ashburn will look to improve his standings though, and hopefully earn that first overall podium finish of the season. Ashburn has been a consistent factor in the series this season, but has fallen short of a podium finish thus far.