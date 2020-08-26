Welcome to Race eXamination where we take a closer look at some of the key moments or tidbits you missed from the second round. The wet and wild Loretta Lynn's National 2 provided plenty of different storylines to dive into. Zach Osborne had his day start off terribly but the end result was about the best it could be. On the flipside, Eli Tomac had a day he'd rather forget as he drops well down the points standings. Mixed into all of the chaos, there was a lot of splashing around going on, particularly on the starts. Alex Martin had a whirlwind couple of moments before wrapping up Suzuki's first moto win in the 250 class since 2009. And where did Justin Hoeft go?

Film courtesy of NBC Sports Edit/Narration by Kellen Brauer

