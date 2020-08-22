Results Archive
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
MXGP of
Riga (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's National II
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud I
Fri Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault (MX RD 9 &10)
Sat Sep 5
Articles
Full Schedule

Loretta Lynn's 2 Race Highlights

August 22, 2020 10:50pm

Watch the highlights from the second round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship from the Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The championship returned for a second week in a row to the Ranch but this time the rain came at a tough time, as it started pouring right before the start of the motos.

See how things shook out in both classes as we wrap up in Tennesse and head to Indiana for the third round next weekend.

*Highlights courtesy of NBC Sports.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
October 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now