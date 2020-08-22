Watch the highlights from the second round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship from the Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The championship returned for a second week in a row to the Ranch but this time the rain came at a tough time, as it started pouring right before the start of the motos.

See how things shook out in both classes as we wrap up in Tennesse and head to Indiana for the third round next weekend.

*Highlights courtesy of NBC Sports.