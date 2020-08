Shane, thank God MX Sports has been able to get Loretta Lynn’s on the map so that we can actually have more than eight rounds for you guys, but I know the facility is not really designed for the pros, and it’s a little bit tighter and there’s not really long straightaways for you guys. But I personally, at least on the television, it demonstrated you guys’ skill level. I wouldn’t mind seeing you guys go back there if it was open. I know you guys are racing there next weekend, but just your opinion, Shane, would you be open to racing this track again? Do you think it’s something that should be on the series just here forward?

McElrath: Yeah, I think if it were on the schedule it would probably be the only one that has zero elevation. Dirt-wise it can have similar dirt to other tracks, but just the way that the track is laid out there, it’s pretty tight. After racing today, it’s been seven years since I raced here as an amateur. I’ve obviously watched Loretta’s every year on the live feed, but that track is a tough track to ride. So I kind of gained a little more respect for the amateur guys that race it after racing it today. I feel like with it being tighter, that’s kind of not the norm for an outdoor track. So it would be another one of those technical tracks that kind of puts a twist on things that you don’t get the normal results like you would. It was really good today. I think with the section right off the start, I think taking that switchback out as well as the switchback after the Ten Commandments, I think that made the track a lot more suitable to hold a pro race. So I think the rain kind of messed with us a little bit, because there were only a few lines that were decent. So it was a tough racetrack today, but I think it does have some potential.

You brought up a good point: because of how tight it is, did you have to change gearing, and were you ever in first gear because of it just being tight, or no?

No. I’m on a pretty good gearing setup right now. If I were on a different setting I run kind of for more open tracks, then I probably would have had to go down to first. It wasn’t necessarily that the turns are first-gear tight turns. It was the added fact that they were really deep still and they were really soft. Some ruts you would hit and you would stay right on top of the dirt, and other ruts you would hit and you would just sink to your footpegs. That was one of the biggest things. I just kind of rode my bike today. Didn’t make any changes. Really for that track being so tight, I think the conditions made it even slower. So it was kind of hard to set your bike up for that, because there were sections where we were going so slow. Bike setup-wise, I don’t really think much change is necessary there, just because it’s not really a track like our other ones.

RJ, my question is kind of going off of that, but it’s for you about the bike setup and stuff. Is there anything specific you’re going to work on this next week obviously knowing that you’re going to be at the same track for two weeks in a row? Is there anything you can point to: I want to change this? Or I want to focus on this? Where are your thoughts with kind of how you’re set up and everything leading into the next race?

Hampshire: It was a tough call, really. The first moto I ended up going out with a paddle tire on, and I think I made the wrong call because everybody around me all had regular knobby tires on. Second moto we did end up back on the knobby, and it felt like my bike handled a lot better. With that, I was pretty happy with my bike. It kind of went away late in that second moto, but I think that was more myself taming it down quite a bit, which then made the track actually a lot harder to ride. Not much. Head home, get a couple days of riding in and excited to be coming back.