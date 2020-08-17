Jeremy, in that first moto you never saw Dylan, but you looked like you might have had the pace to stay with him. I’m thinking you might have thought that too. On the second moto, though, he started right in front of you, and kind of in the middle there you lost him. Was that a little frustrating?

Martin: Yeah, for sure. In moto one, I felt like I could have matched his pace, but you don’t really know what’s maybe going on in his mind at that point. At that point we were probably 20, 25 minutes into the moto. I could see he knew where I was. He was watching me. I could see him, too. You don’t know if maybe he’s doing just enough to maintain the gap, but we did a little yo-yo, and then I’m like, He’s too crafty. He’s too solid. I knew I wasn’t going to get him. I just kind of got ready for moto two. For sure in moto two, I saw all the boys—RJ, Shane, everybody. Dylan was there right in front of me. I’m like, You can’t sit behind these guys. They’re fast and they’re good. So I definitely lost some ground on the boys that ended up beating me today in the overall due to a lack of kind of making moves happen in the beginning of the race.

Jeremy, you just said he was crafty. I know you said that on the podium as well. Dylan was open about saying that he was saving his bike because of the heat. I know you also lost your goggles in that second moto. Also, you had your brother that seemed to hold you up as far as lap times. Right around lap nine you had your fastest lap time, then he kind of slowed off there. Did you have words with your brother? How are you going to beat Dylan moving forward?

So Dylan is tough. He just won the second supercross championship basically back-to-back. You can’t beat a guy like that in just one weekend or two weekends. It takes time. Obviously he went 1-1 today, so I have to find some ground and I have to get better, obviously. That’s always the goal. Alex and I, we had dinner tonight and we were harping on each other pretty good already. He was talking shit to me and I was talking shit to him. We talked about the race already for sure. [Laughs]

I do have to say, you’re a strong man to come back from an injury that you had. All you guys, to risk your bodies week in and week out, I know a lot of us fans really appreciate it because it gives us something to do, especially with this whole pandemic thing going on. We’re happy you guys are racing and doing it not just for you guys but the fans as well. With that being said, I know the series is only nine races. Do you think that might make an asterisk to the series just because it’s condensed? Or do you actually think it might make it a harder series because there’s not as many laps, not as many motos, so you don’t have the time to make a mistake? Would you guys prefer maybe having a condensed series moving forward because it would give you more time to recover and maybe spend some time off with family and then get into supercross?

I had a buddy back home ask me, “What do you think of the shorter series?” I said, “We’re lucky to have a series, whether it’s 12 outdoor nationals.” We still got nine rounds, and whether it’s condensed or not, it’s still all the same guys on the line. To me, that’s a series. It is shorter, but there’s enough motos there and there’s enough stuff to where there’s the potential of mistakes. I feel like definitely not, there would be no asterisk there. If something happened to Dylan and something happened to a bunch of guys in the top five, top ten, I’d be like, yeah, that’s an asterisk for sure. But everybody’s there right now. Everybody seems to be, as far as what I can see from the outside in, everybody’s healthy. So I don’t think so.