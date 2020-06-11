Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Articles
Full Schedule

Read Now: Marty Smith, Moto Fite Klub, Frezno Smooth & More!

June 11, 2020 4:00pm

The August issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Subscribe to the print and/or award-winning digital edition today. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login and read the issue in full right now.

Inside the August issue of Racer X magazine

Remembering the legendary Marty Smith and his wife, Nancy. Being at Moto Fite Klub. The real story behind the making of Frezno Smooth. And our exploration of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships before Loretta Lynn’s. All these features and much more.

The California Kid, Marty Smith 1956-2020.
The California Kid, Marty Smith 1956-2020. Dick Miller

The August 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Forever Young

Remembering seventies superstar Marty Smith and his wife, Nancy, after their tragic passing rocked the motocross world.

Read Now

Moto Fite Klub

How a loose group of very fast friends got together amid a global health crisis and put on a much-needed show for an entertainment-starved audience—and a worthy cause.

Read Now

The Rough History Of Frezno Smooth

Read (or listen to) the convoluted backstory of the most notorious motocross movie ever made—either a cult classic or a train wreck, depending on how you feel about “riots, parties, and white trash insanity.”

Read Now

Before Loretta's Part 2

In the second part of our Before Loretta’s project, we look at the uneven history of the AMA Youth/ Minicycle Nationals in the 1970s and early ’80s.

Read Now

Read Now
Read Now
