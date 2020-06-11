Read Now: Marty Smith, Moto Fite Klub, Frezno Smooth & More!
Inside the August issue of Racer X magazine
Remembering the legendary Marty Smith and his wife, Nancy. Being at Moto Fite Klub. The real story behind the making of Frezno Smooth. And our exploration of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships before Loretta Lynn’s. All these features and much more.
Forever Young
Remembering seventies superstar Marty Smith and his wife, Nancy, after their tragic passing rocked the motocross world.
Moto Fite Klub
How a loose group of very fast friends got together amid a global health crisis and put on a much-needed show for an entertainment-starved audience—and a worthy cause.
The Rough History Of Frezno Smooth
Read (or listen to) the convoluted backstory of the most notorious motocross movie ever made—either a cult classic or a train wreck, depending on how you feel about “riots, parties, and white trash insanity.”
Before Loretta's Part 2
In the second part of our Before Loretta’s project, we look at the uneven history of the AMA Youth/ Minicycle Nationals in the 1970s and early ’80s.