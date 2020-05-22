“I haven’t ridden with him since San Diego,” says Cooper of Ferrandis. “We split days. We go to the test track on different days. I don’t mind riding with him, but I don’t think he feels the same about me. He does his own thing. He has his own schedule with his trainer, and we do our own thing. Me, Colt, and Shane all ride together, push each other. Dylan does his home program, so I haven’t done much with him.”

“I’ll be with the East Coast boys,” continues Cooper. “I think I’ll be fine. East Coast boys should be fine too because Colt isn’t in the championship. I think we’ll all get along really well. It’s a pretty nice house so I’m pretty excited. It’s got a hot tub. It’s got a movie theater and all this stuff. I think we’ll be able to have a good time there. I’m excited for it. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be good.”

From all around the industry, we’re hearing plans of renting houses, riding bicycles, and trying to make the most of the three-week stretch. For creatures of habit, the riders at least appear ready to change things completely. Of course, they’re all coming off of the stresses of not knowing if racing will resume. Of course they’re happy now that racing is back! But if something goes sideways, will the good vibes continue when they don’t have the usual test tracks to dial in their skills and machine? The 250 riders have some time—we’ll see if they feel compelled to use it.