The Weege Show: Supercross Returns May 31!

Monster Energy AMA Supercross will return to action on May 31 for a seven-race run in Salt Lake City, Utah. The races will air live on TV on NBC and NBC Sports, but fans will not be in attendance. Jason Weigandt gives some perspective on how Utah got the nod to hold the races, some of the rules required to race, and info from a privateer (Cade Clason) and a factory rider (Ken Roczen) on how they will approach the events.