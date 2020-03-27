We know. If Racer X went heavy on video games a month ago, a lot of fans would wonder what the heck was going on. But with real racing shut down for at least a few months, virtual versions of the real thing have become the only thing. NASCAR and Fox Sports have gone heavy, announcing Sundays will be filled with real drivers racing on TV but using video game simulations. Can that work in supercross and motocross? Not quite, but we can try to work the edges. In this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast, Jason Weigandt and our online content editor, Kellen Brauer—perhaps the world's foremost expert in motocross gaming—discuss the evolution of dirt bikes in the virtual and digital world. What are today's games like? How close are they to the real thing? Will serious gamers ever get the 2.0 versions of their favorite old games? These topics are now more important than ever!

