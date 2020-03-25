Welcome to Racer X Next, where we interview up and coming amateur racers. We'll check in with racers on topics such as their training program to qualifying for and competing at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch, and much more.

This week, we talk with Team Green Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker.

Note: This interview was conducted following the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross, prior to the cancelation of the JS7 Spring Championship at Freestone MX.

Racer X: Seth, tell us about your day, you had a wild ride there in the 250 A class. You alright?

Seth Hammaker: [Laughs] Yeah! I got the holeshot in the 250 A moto and launched it off the wall jump after the first turn. Luckily, I went down pretty easy and was able to get back up. I made a good charge through the pack and ended up finishing second. I got the win in the Open A moto. In the 450 A I didn’t get the best start. I think I was about fifth and was able to make my way up to second, then about halfway through the moto I made the pass on the leader to get the win. All in all, I’m happy with how the day went.