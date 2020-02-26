The opening round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season brought some great racing on one of the best courses Big Buck Farm has ever produced in it’s 23-year history with GNCC Racing. Rains leading up to the even left many wondering if the race would be a mudder, but with a full day of sun on Friday and ATVs pushing off slop early Saturday, Sunday’s race saw some of the most epic dirt the South Carolina course has ever seen. Here’s what we learned.

K-Russ Rips

Kailub Russell made a statement at Big Buck, and that statement was that just because 2020 will be his final full-time season of racing, it doesn’t mean he’s not still on top of his game. KR grabbed the holeshot and never looked back. He would ride a great race at a really solid pace and end the day on the top step of the podium with the win. Kailub’s closest competition at Big Buck would come in the form of the other Russell, Ricky Russell (no relation). Ricky would stay within just a few seconds of Kailub throughout the opening laps, but as the race wore on Kailub upped the pace and opened up a bit of a gap by the halfway point.

With 2020 marking Russell’s final full-time season, many were wondering what kind of ride we would see out of the seven-time champ. Would he play it conservative and let someone else lead early? Or would he check out and ride his own race? Would Thad Duvall challenge him down to the wire? Or would someone else step up to bid for the overall win? Well, Russell answered all of those questions pretty early with one of his more dominant rides in recent memory. As for a challenge from Duvall, we’ll discuss that in the next section.

For Kailub Russell though, it was a fairly drama free race. The only exception came early on when he took a different line than what some spectators expected. Coming down to the Big Buck Hillclimb, he dropped off the bank early, still within GNCC’s “25-foot rule,” which left a few folks scurrying out of his way. Other than that, it was just a really great ride out of Kailub and there’s not much to discuss other than the fact that the version of Russell heading to retirement looks to be stronger and faster than ever.