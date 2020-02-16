They can’t all be barn burners in Monster Energy Supercross, and tonight’s race at Raymond James’ Stadium in Tampa, Florida proved that even with the #deepfield in the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship, sometimes dominant runs are going to happen.

In the 450SX class, it’s no surprise who put that run in: Eli Tomac. Besides an off-song seventh at the season opener in Anaheim, Tomac has been fast and comfortable in every race this year, which makes him a threat to run away at any time. On this night, he coupled his speed with good starts and slick maneuvers in the first turn. In both his heat and the main, Tomac emerged with the front pack, and then went to work. In the main event, it was Tomac’s Monster Energy Kawasaki teammate Adam Cianciarulo who held the early lead, but Tomac was soon into second and patiently stalked his teammate. After making the pass, he rode smoothly en route to the win, which also allowed Tomac to take over the points lead.

“In practice I was still getting buried, in the practice starts, it was driving me crazy, because I was still off the back,” said Tomac. “I think I picked a better gate [in the night show], and that helped. So much better to have that clean air.”

Even with the good start, Tomac had to pass his teammate Cianciarulo, and that turned into a strategy session in the very tricky sand section, the most challenging part of the track. They used different lines throughout, but a hook formed to the inside line in the 180 degree turn, so when Cianciarulo went there to protect the lead, the hook slowed him, and Tomac was able to rail the outside and get by.

“Early on it was just following him,” said Tomac. “Early, you don’t want to go too hard, and I felt our pace was pretty good. Really, the one thing I changed was my line in the sand. Where can I make up time on him? One lap, I darted to the inside and it really worked out, especially if you could get the double before the triple. The inside rut in the lefthander got big hook in it. It just worked out at the right spot, right time.”