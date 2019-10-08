50th Annual DAYTONA Supercross Course Unveiled

Daytona Beach, Fla.—Daytona International Speedway unveiled the course for the historic 50th annual DAYTONA Supercross, scheduled for Saturday night, March 7 at the “World Center of Racing.”

The course for the DAYTONA Supercross, which is the longest continuous Supercross race in America dating back to 1971, was designed by five-time event champion Ricky Carmichael for the 13th consecutive year. Carmichael’s course design features a nod to the history of the DAYTONA Supercross and includes elements from past DAYTONA courses such as the over-the-wall jump, the DAYTONA tunnel jump and grass as a fourth racing surface; the DAYTONA logo will also be displayed in the center of the extended course.

“It was really important to bring back some of these old-school elements to the 50th annual DAYTONA Supercross,” Carmichael said. “Think of all the years and talent that has come through Daytona and the DAYTONA Supercross, we had to bring something back that was going to be special.”